Letter: MP's column attacking BBC was disturbing to me

The corporation ‘ once again, became embroiled in scandal’ (re: Martin Bashir) – the other significant examples being?

The ‘coverage of Brexit was borderline farcical, wall-to -wall covering of anti-British stories’ , and their Covid coverage ‘ most people seem to have given up on’. Extravagant, unsubstantiated stuff.

More germane, and cogently argued, is the letter in the same edition by Ed Runham, which suggests that the BBC is insufficiently robust in holding the Government to account for its failures and deceptions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader feels 'quite disturbed' at a recent column by his local MP attacking the BBC.

It is likely the Bashir incident has been deliberately blown out of all proportion to undermine the BBC and enable this unprincipled Government to put in power managers prepared to promote the Tory agenda.

Andy Mort

Calow

Message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO, but being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.