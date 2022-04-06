As we all face the cost-of-living crisis, working people also face increases in National Insurance, and those reliant on benefits/pensions will have to make choices of what to go without.

Yet our MPs have awarded themselves a pay rise of £2,212 per year.

It is not the right time to have big pay increases, when working people face minimal or no pay increase and massive increases in living costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An angry reader is disgusted that MPs are getting a wage rise, when the rest are struggling financially.

And on the subject of highly-paid people, TUC leader Frances O'Grady recently gave herself a pay increase, upping her salary to £175,000 per year.

It will be interesting to hear her speak at the Chesterfield May Day event.

It is difficult to see evidence of what she has done to improve the condition of the working class, who she is supposedly representing, despite holding the office for ten years.

Hopefully she will put us right.

I urge you all to get to the May Day event, stalls, singers, a march, speakers - it's a fun and serious celebration of the Labouring classes.

And it's free!

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.