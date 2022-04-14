Unfortunately I didn't find what I expected. I am a glass half full person. I applaud the planned work to regenerate many areas of Chesterfield.

However, I have to come back to the old topic of how many premises are vacant in Chesterfield.On the same day, I looked online at the Derbyshire Times.

The first topic was the moving of Marks & Spencer from Chesterfield High Street to Ravenside Retail Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader doesn't want to see their local M&S relocated.

This makes no sense. This will surely just result in one more big vacant premises joining the other numerous vacant properties throughout the town.

I thought we were trying to attract visitors?

Why move a shop which has been on the High Street for decades to a place where visitors are being fined for staying too long?

I also see there are more office spaces to be planned.

What are we going to do with the thousands of vacant office floor space in Newbold and other areas of Chesterfield?

Coun Tricia Gilby seems to thrive on speculation.

I refer to her statement that there will be ‘a potential to generate 850 jobs’.

I am sure this was said when Sheepbridge Industrial Estate expanded.

The reality was that a lot of factories imported their staff from their original base, employing minimal local people.

There is a potential for people to win the national lottery but these odds are about 14 million to one.

It's alright having picturesque areas of town but, without a thriving market place and proprietors of other than Vape shops, salons, eating establishments, gambling casinos and shops selling goods only the middle-class can afford, these efforts will result in failure.

David Fox

Derbyshire

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.