Letter: Movie ticket prices for fundraising event are ludicrous

I read in the Derbyshire Times (May 11) about Ashgate Hospice's fundraising event for July of an open air screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

By Jane Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Then I saw the price of tickets, £15.50 for an adult and £12.50 for under 16s. Are you serious Ashgate Hospice? Do you not realise we are currently in a 'cost of living' crisis? £56 for a family of four?

I know as a charity the hospice needs every penny it receives, but these prices are ludicrous.

Jane Smith

A reader isn’t happy about ticket prices for a movie the hospice is showing.​A reader isn’t happy about ticket prices for a movie the hospice is showing.​
A reader isn't happy about ticket prices for a movie the hospice is showing.​
By email

For another local letter click here:

