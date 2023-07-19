News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Letter: Move the shops into the town centre for a better result

If all the shops from the retail parks were moved into the town centre, I reckon that Chesterfield would thrive.
By Christine Norburn
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

Christine Norburn

Derbyshire

For another local letter click here:

A reader's thoughts on how to improve the town centre (Photo by: Brian Eyre).A reader's thoughts on how to improve the town centre (Photo by: Brian Eyre).
A reader's thoughts on how to improve the town centre (Photo by: Brian Eyre).
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Chesterfield