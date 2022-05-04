What an absolutely absurd idea this seems to me.

Maintenance, health and safety must surely be a number one priority!

Why would we do this?

It has been suggested that car MOTs may be required every two years as opposed to yearly.

To save, what, £50 or £60?

And then you can lose a family member in an accident. No I think not.

Or alternatively you could kill or maim someone else because of this.

Whoever comes up with these ideas must be insane.

On so many levels, this is just completely wrong!

Mrs E Claypole

By email

