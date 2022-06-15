It causes me anxiety, hence I rarely visit Chesterfield town centre because there are about half a dozen public toilets in M&S, always very busy and soon closing.

There are about the same number in Chesterfield Library but it can be difficult getting down to that area and walk through the library, up and down stairs with limited mobility.

Then opposite H&M at the other end of town, there are about another dozen public toilets. When it’s the school holidays, there is an even bigger demand for public toilets and an even bigger queue!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader asks for more toilets to be provided in the town centre.

The town needs to vastly improve its facilities if it’s serious in encouraging more residents into the town centre. It needs to prioritise the disabled and mobility challenged.

Disabled Resident (Name supplied)

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.