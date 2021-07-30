Letter: More respect for others is essential when out on bridle path

There must be more signage on all of the approaches to the area on bridle paths, stating the guidelines for all users. Dogs should be under proper control at all times and not off leads, particularly at bird nesting time.

I myself had my clothes covered in muddy pawprints by two dogs being walked by a dog walker the other week. She had six dogs under her so-called control at the time. The excuse given was they thought my pockets had treats in them.

All users of the area should respect all other people’s right to enjoy their chosen form of recreation. This is not happening.

A reader is angry at some members of the public who do not respect those walking on paths in the area.

I hope the injured cyclist is back cycling sooner rather than later.

The surface is a bit rough for cycling in places, never mind looking out for stray dogs.

