I have been with the practice for many years and, despite seeing inevitable changes, the one thing that has never changed is the very high level of care and assistance shown and given by all staff.

I have never had a problem in seeing my GP or an alternative one ever. The nursing staff are professional and friendly, the reception staff always do their best to help.

I have had a number of health issues, some quite serious, and my GP has always been very caring and supportive, so I too am at a loss to understand why this practice scores low – it is completely unjustified and unfair.

A reader replies to a letter recently submitted praising Brimington and Calow GP practice.

I can only think the results are achieved using statistics, algorithms and other unrelated information, delivering a far-from-accurate picture of what is reality.

The Brimington and Calow practice is without doubt exceptional. A big thank you to everyone there!

S R Payne

Brimington

