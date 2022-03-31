We’ve given money to the DEC appeal and are considering offering our home to Ukrainian refugees, we’ve prayed and we’ve protested, but there seems little else we can do.

Isn’t it time the governments of the world took action against Putin?

Sanctions are one thing, but military action seems to be the only way to stop him and his army.

A reader says he feels helpless with regards to the war in Ukraine.

Day after day, we hear of more suffering and more bombing of innocent men, women and children in these cities which have been totally destroyed.

I need to hear more from MPs on what can be done and from Boris himself, along with his Government. I know there’s the nuclear argument, but if we always give in to people because they have those weapons, then where will it all end?

Come on United Nations, NATO, the USA, UK and Europe, it’s time to put an end to this once and for all.

Gareth Henderson

By email

