While I don’t mind enduring "organised” firework displays which are safer, and seem over and done with, it’s unacceptable to have to listen to members of the public letting off relentless bangers night after night! Anyone with pets will know what an upsetting ordeal it can be.

So to anyone concerning spending good money that will go up in smoke, keep your cash and spend a few pounds going to an organised display. It will be better enjoyed than bangers going off in your garden.

E Jordan

Chesterfield

