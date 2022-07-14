It is purely to fund the work to repair the river wall and stop the erosion and collapse of adjacent building into the river.The report on investigations and proposals to cure the flooding won’t be available until next year and then funding decisions and work will follow.What most folk are not aware of is that the closure of Derwent Way for 18 months will mean all traffic passing along the A6 will have to go back to negotiating Crown Square.One hopes Matlock does not flood while this diversion is in place.

Norman Groocock

Bakewell

One hopes Matlock does not flood while this diversion is in place, writes reader Norman Groocock.

