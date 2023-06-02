What may be illegal is staying on in a country after arrival.

As such, people have a legal right to travel to the United Kingdom and claim asylum, and it has been established that the majority of people arriving on small boats do, in fact, have a valid claim for asylum.

Of course, some people do not and are coming to the United Kingdom to seek a better life.

"There is no such thing as illegal migration", writes one reader.

These may be called economic migrants, and it is reasonable to return these people to their home countries.

Bryan Hopkins

By email

