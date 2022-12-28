Immigration continues to be a source of economic richness for the UK. Net migration to the UK reached a record high of 504,000 in the past year. Foreign students accounted for the largest proportion of immigrants – 277,000 – in the year up until June.

They are attracted by the UK’s world class higher education system. They bring money into the country through the payment of fees and the associated costs of living here while studying.

The figure increased this year with the return of students who studied remotely during the pandemic. Many of these students chose to stay after their studies contributing to the UK’s economic prosperity.

A reader responds to some people's distorted views on migration.

Migration has provided economic and cultural richness for the UK. It is time to challenge some of the misconceptions that we are being overrun by uncontrolled migration.

Those who enter the UK through illegal means need a supportive system which prevents them having to get into an inflated boat and undertake a perilous journey to seek a better life, just as my parents and countless others like them did in the past.

Being the son of migrant parents helps me to understand the plight of those seeking refuge in the sixth richest country in the world.

Lawrence Whyte

