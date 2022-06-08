Our accommodation was in a remote village that still could leave its doors open and children played carefree in the garden and designated play area. What a revelation to see.

We now live in a society where we need eyes in the back of our head.

What’s taken us away from this idyllic world that promotes quality life and mental contentment? Can it be materialism or the negative vibes from television and films?

A reader reminisces about a crime-free childhood and fears that youngsters today are missing out on what he enjoyed.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

