Letter: Members of the public should have had say on future of Tapton House

In my opinion, councillors know that there would be many residents opposing the sale of Tapton House for many commercial uses, like refurbishment into flats, which they tried to do some years ago.

Instead, these bad decisions have now been passed to the selling agent and future buyers of Tapton House.

We the public have had no say. I go to Tapton Park a lot, sit outside Tapton House on the benches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Tapton House has prompted a letter this week.

Chesterfield is so built up that this is my favourite place to sit in peace and quiet.Our local council seems very good in getting funding for all kinds of projects. Surely getting together with residents about its future was the decent thing to do?

The house and grounds were left in good faith to the council for public use. In my opinion, the trust of this has been ignored and bypassed. There is still time for council to speak to local residents, there are a couple of resident groups in Tapton alone to start with.

G Jones

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.