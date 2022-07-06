The meeting will allow us to see how many, and which of our councillors, are listening to the public demands to take Tapton House off the sale market.

Councillors who agreed with the sale of Tapton House will have an opportunity to ‘save face’ and show that they have really listened and care about local resident’s opinions.

Trust can be regained but never by ignoring what people want, especially when money is driving it.

A meeting to discuss the future of Tapton House is coming up soon

The elections are next year and residents are already receiving leaflets through their doors, and will be REALLY considering change, should they not feel represented!

J. Singh

Chesterfield

