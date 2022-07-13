Limiting traffic to 30mph throughout Chatsworth Road is sensible.

I would like to see further measures to make our town a pollution-free zone, which may help maintain healthy developing brain cells for children.

Unfortunately it is too late, and obviously so, for many adults.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 30mph speed limit on Chatsworth Road would be a great help to cycling safety, says a reader.

Peter Thorpe

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.