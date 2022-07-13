Letter: Measures on our town's road are very sensible

I fully support the East-West Cycle Route and the opening of Crow Lane to non-motorised transportation.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 6:40 pm

Limiting traffic to 30mph throughout Chatsworth Road is sensible.

I would like to see further measures to make our town a pollution-free zone, which may help maintain healthy developing brain cells for children.

Unfortunately it is too late, and obviously so, for many adults.

Peter Thorpe

Chesterfield

Derbyshire Times