It was very sad news about Hulleys buses ceasing trading.

In 1955, aged two, we moved to Old Hall Road, Brampton, so I was used to seeing Hulleys’ buses on the Chesterfield to Bakewell run. As a child, mum and I, along with a neighbour, Mary and her children, would get the bus from Old Road, Brampton, to Old Brampton, getting off near the church. We went to the church's jumble sales. These were held in the church's schoolroom, which was behind the church. Many years ago now, the schoolroom was sold off and converted into a private residence. With the jumble sales, the doors wouldn't be opened until the Hulleys’ buses from both Chesterfield and Bakewell had arrived in Old Brampton. There'd be a queue of women and children waiting, impatiently, to get in! Afterwards, clutching our purchases, we'd be at the bus stop waiting for the bus back to Brampton! I know that when I'm on New Beetwell Street, it will seem strange not seeing Hulleys buses around. A sad day indeed!