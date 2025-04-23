Letter: Many happy memories of past Hulleys bus trips
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In 1955, aged two, we moved to Old Hall Road, Brampton, so I was used to seeing Hulleys’ buses on the Chesterfield to Bakewell run. As a child, mum and I, along with a neighbour, Mary and her children, would get the bus from Old Road, Brampton, to Old Brampton, getting off near the church. We went to the church's jumble sales. These were held in the church's schoolroom, which was behind the church. Many years ago now, the schoolroom was sold off and converted into a private residence. With the jumble sales, the doors wouldn't be opened until the Hulleys’ buses from both Chesterfield and Bakewell had arrived in Old Brampton. There'd be a queue of women and children waiting, impatiently, to get in! Afterwards, clutching our purchases, we'd be at the bus stop waiting for the bus back to Brampton! I know that when I'm on New Beetwell Street, it will seem strange not seeing Hulleys buses around. A sad day indeed!
Jane Smith
Walton
Message from the editor: Got a story to share?
Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper
Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit
Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard where it matters most.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.