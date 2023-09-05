News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Letter: Management needs to listen to customers and rectify this mistake

I want to support the comments of Mike Burton's letter last week, "I won't shop at M&S".
By John Webster
Published 6th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The lack of toilets at M&S is a surprise to everyone. It is more annoying because toilets have been removed from the previous store.I know that many customers have stopped going. The lack of a cafe is also disappointing, it attracted many customers when the store was in the town centre. M&S management need to listen to their customers and act quickly to respond to what is clearly a mistake.

John Webster

North Wingfield

'M&S management need to listen to their customers and act quickly to respond to what is clearly a mistake', says a reader.'M&S management need to listen to their customers and act quickly to respond to what is clearly a mistake', says a reader.
'M&S management need to listen to their customers and act quickly to respond to what is clearly a mistake', says a reader.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:M&S