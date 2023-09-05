Letter: Management needs to listen to customers and rectify this mistake
The lack of toilets at M&S is a surprise to everyone. It is more annoying because toilets have been removed from the previous store.I know that many customers have stopped going. The lack of a cafe is also disappointing, it attracted many customers when the store was in the town centre. M&S management need to listen to their customers and act quickly to respond to what is clearly a mistake.
John Webster
North Wingfield
