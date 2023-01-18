There has been much talk about the triple lock (which helps safeguards older people) being cancelled by the Government.

The time is now, as the spring budget will be given by Mr Hunt and will be set on March 15, and then it will be too late to protest.

I am asking all those with a dog in the fight to lobby all political areas you can, especially MPs, to help dissuade the Government from taking this retrogressive action that will directly affect many of us in severe ways.

A reader isn't happy about plans to do away with the triple lock pension.

Adrian Rimington

National Pensioners Convention, chairman of Chesterfield Branch

