Letter: Make your views known about the triple lock pension
This is a call to action for every state pensioner, and for those a little younger as you will be next!
There has been much talk about the triple lock (which helps safeguards older people) being cancelled by the Government.
The time is now, as the spring budget will be given by Mr Hunt and will be set on March 15, and then it will be too late to protest.
I am asking all those with a dog in the fight to lobby all political areas you can, especially MPs, to help dissuade the Government from taking this retrogressive action that will directly affect many of us in severe ways.
Adrian Rimington
National Pensioners Convention, chairman of Chesterfield Branch
