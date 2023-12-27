Letter: Make sure you cast your vote carefully next time there is an election

The extended coverage of the findings by an Improvement Board, into Staveley Town Council, should lead to a ‘new era’ for voters too (‘New era’ as cash-strapped council accepts probe report, Derbyshire Times, December 7).

It is telling that the poor management in operations, finances and governance has been endemic between 2011 and 2019. The report also draws attention to the fact that during this period the leadership of the council has been with Labour Party councillors.

Voters must now ensure that they move away from tribal allegiance to candidates, merely on the basis of their political party affiliation.

At election time, quiz candidates on their experience and ability to manage a business, because that’s what is required. Some will argue that a council is not a business; it doesn’t make a profit.

But this is a false state of understanding. For profit, accept the definition of an excess remaining after all revenue debts have been met.Within a council this is held as a reserve, to cater for the unexpected.

Clearly, an amorphous label of Staveley Town Council does not adequately identify where the responsibilityfor improvement now lies.

David Blackwell

Chesterfield

