Letter: Low turnout means recent elections are not as relevant as some seem to think

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hysteria surrounding the results of recent local elections is ridiculous.

The sitting national governing party nearly always loses seats. In fact I’m surprised this government had any left to lose!

The turnout is rarely more than 29 per cent. Most voters stay away. Those abstainers in local elections are often actively showing that local councils, of whatever political persuasion, still leave socking great potholes on the roads, have dubious policies on traffic control and spend our council tax unwisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The general election has a turnout of 60-70 per cent, a far more reliable guide to the electorate’s feelings.

"The general election has a turnout of 60-70 per cent, a far more reliable guide to the electorate’s feelings".

Jeremy Biggin

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this. I have an important request to make of you.