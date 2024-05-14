Letter: Low turnout means recent elections are not as relevant as some seem to think
The sitting national governing party nearly always loses seats. In fact I’m surprised this government had any left to lose!
The turnout is rarely more than 29 per cent. Most voters stay away. Those abstainers in local elections are often actively showing that local councils, of whatever political persuasion, still leave socking great potholes on the roads, have dubious policies on traffic control and spend our council tax unwisely.
The general election has a turnout of 60-70 per cent, a far more reliable guide to the electorate’s feelings.
Jeremy Biggin
By email
