Letter: Lovely to see my late mum in your retro photo
She can be seen looking directly at the camera at the first table with glasses, behind the lady with the fur collar.
My mum was a regular at the Top Rank Bingo back in its day. I would be interested if anyone else recognised anyone else in the photo. I believe a friend of my mum’s was Mrs Lowry.
I have seen this photo before as I have a keen interest in old Chesterfield. I came across this photo whilst looking back on my laptop of old Chesterfield and times gone by.
I was particularly interested to learn about The Dog Kennel and the poor people of Chesterfield.
Sandy Towndrow
By email
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you