She can be seen looking directly at the camera at the first table with glasses, behind the lady with the fur collar.

My mum was a regular at the Top Rank Bingo back in its day. I would be interested if anyone else recognised anyone else in the photo. I believe a friend of my mum’s was Mrs Lowry.

I have seen this photo before as I have a keen interest in old Chesterfield. I came across this photo whilst looking back on my laptop of old Chesterfield and times gone by.

A reader spotted her mum on one of our photos at the Top Rank Bingo club, Chesterfield, from 1968.

I was particularly interested to learn about The Dog Kennel and the poor people of Chesterfield.

Sandy Towndrow

By email

