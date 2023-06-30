News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Lovely to see my late mum in your retro photo

You recently published a photo of the Top Rank Bingo from 1963 (Times, Retro - June 15), and there looking at the camera is my late mum Ivy Oxley.
By Sandy Towndrow
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

She can be seen looking directly at the camera at the first table with glasses, behind the lady with the fur collar.

My mum was a regular at the Top Rank Bingo back in its day. I would be interested if anyone else recognised anyone else in the photo. I believe a friend of my mum’s was Mrs Lowry.

I have seen this photo before as I have a keen interest in old Chesterfield. I came across this photo whilst looking back on my laptop of old Chesterfield and times gone by.

A reader spotted her mum on one of our photos at the Top Rank Bingo club, Chesterfield, from 1968.A reader spotted her mum on one of our photos at the Top Rank Bingo club, Chesterfield, from 1968.
A reader spotted her mum on one of our photos at the Top Rank Bingo club, Chesterfield, from 1968.
I was particularly interested to learn about The Dog Kennel and the poor people of Chesterfield.

Sandy Towndrow

By email

