Letter: Lovely time was had at music event

It was free and the weather stayed fine with singers entertaining us, including a Robbie Williams tribute, and a Take That act. It was brilliant.

Security were walking about, people were drinking, children were playing, it was so nice to be outside relaxing with no restrictions. So thank you to the organisers and the people of Ilkeston.

Why can’t Chesterfield have something like this in Queen’s Park?

A reader praises the music festival that took place in Ilkeston, and asks why Chesterfield can't do the same.

Gill Brown

Chesterfield

