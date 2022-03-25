We do not appreciate the insensitive and loud noises, particularly during this time of occupation within Europe.

It was bad enough trying to explain to our son that no, the Russians are not invading us following the bangs, rat’a’tat’tats and booms spoiling our Saturday morning’s peace.

But how to explain that war is bad, when there are others running around playing that they are at war.

A letter "to those that thought it entertaining this weekend to re-enact some battle from World War Two".

How many of those that were ‘playing’ this weekend had relatives that fought during the past two wars?

I did, and neither my grandfather or great-grandfather thought favourably about each conflict.

I’m sure we have residents in the locality who will have been distressed at hearing these sounds.

I read that our council are seeking families to house/home Ukrainian families displaced through the conflict.

I’m sure it will be a comforting welcome to them, to hear familiar sounds of conflict on their arrival.

I’m sure I am not the only one with similar views, and hope our council will do something to ensure such an event is not repeated in the future.

Sean Symons

Matlock

