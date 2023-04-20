News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Looks like Nicola Sturgeon will finally get her wish

It is said Nicola Sturgeon either intends to, or is having, driving lessons.

By Jeremy Biggin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

If she eventually passes her theory test and then driving test, and has the use of her own car, she will finally have what she’s been looking for… independence.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

