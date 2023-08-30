News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Looking back many decades to happy days at the seaside

I've been thinking back to my childhood holidays of seven decades ago. In my mind, the sun always shone and indeed it never rained!
By Steve Eyley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

In the 50s, few folks had cars, so a trip to the coast involved the use of the train or a ride on a coach. These are memories from 70 years ago so why are the odd ones so clear?

I can picture passenger luggage carried on the top of the coach and covered with a large tarpaulin. There were two lads, one on a ladder passing the cases to a guy on the top. On the way out we stopped to pick up others.

The weather was all we wished for and I had my first taste of a hamburger.

A reader remembers happy summer holiday trips from seven decades ago
A visit to the Blackpool Tower Circus with Charlie Cairoli and Paul was the highlight of the week. Happy days.

Do any other readers have such happy memories from their childhood trips to the seaside?

Roger Stevenson

By email

