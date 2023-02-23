We seem to be swimming in a sea of litter to which we and our families almost all contribute, either accidentally (some) or deliberately (most).

Are you as fed up with this sea of litter as I am? One local group which has worked quietly, tirelessly and voluntarily here for many years is Chesterfield Litter Picking Group, and deserves a really big medal.

This group is organised by Tracey and her family and has quietly and efficiently organised litter picks,usually on Sundays.

Some of them go out almost every day to pick up what we have left behind and chucked in the gutter.

This group makes Chesterfield a much better area for all of us, and deserves an official pat-on-the-back. You can see details of the next organised litter picks on their Facebook page - Sunday mornings, 10am-noon; February 26 at Erin Road, Little Castle; and March 12, Birkin Lane.

Please support them, they are really doing something amazing.

Cliff Lea

Walton

