Letter: Life in Poland seems to be moving ahead of Britain if my visit there is anything to go by

Two of the members of the Chesterfield branch of the National Pensioners Convention recently visited Krakow, in Poland, and took time to look at some of the systems there to compare them to the UK (the cost of living in Poland is on a par with here).

It is not so clearcut that Polish workers benefit from higher wages in the UK. People there felt the massive cost rises here make it not so attractive.Public transport, both trams and trains, are about half the cost of the UK. Polish people retire at 65 for men and at 67 for women. That used to happen here some time ago! Also Krakow water is the second best in the world, a far cry from here.

However, Poland is close to Ukraine, and the ominous Putin presence. Poland pays three per cent of GDP for defence, more than the target the UK is working towards, and Britain, through Nato, needs to be prepared to help if necessary and have a clear plan in place.On speaking to an American ex-military man, they heard the Polish economy is doing well, and he said how he would definitely remain if Trump won the election!

Adrian Rimington

Chair of Chesterfield NPC

