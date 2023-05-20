It was a pleasure to meet so many of you during the campaign and it will be an honour to represent you, follow up any issues you had, and be part of the team to take Derbyshire Dales forward.

The results of the elections, with Liberal Democrats taking the most votes and gaining the most seats, show that there is hope for the future and a real desire for a more caring and greener Dales, where there is more joined-up thinking between the various agencies and authorities responsible for planning and the environment.

We look forward to keeping in touch and working closely with you over the next four years.

A letter of thanks from the Lib Dems.

Cllrs David Burton, Marilyn Franks and Roger Shelley

Darley Dale Ward

