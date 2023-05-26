It is a testament to local electors, and to the hard work of our town and district councillors, candidates and campaigners, that Liberal Democrat support in the ward in this election increased significantly, achieving 78 per cent of the total vote.

Steve Flitter topped the poll once again with 1,215 votes, followed by Joanne Linthwaite with 1,083 and David Hughes with 1,074.The Liberal Democrats also won all three district council seats in the new Matlock West Ward, to make it a clean sweep of Matlock.

In the Matlock Town Council election, the Lib Dems put up a slate of ten candidates who were elected unopposed. There are several new faces amongst the town councillors – people who have significant experience in running businesses, in education and in social services – who have fresh ideas about the services that the town council provides.

A big thank you from Derbyshire Dales councillors Steve Flitter, Joanne Linthwaite and David Hughes.

In all, the Lib Dems won 12 seats on the district council, which has 33 members, to make us the largest party, while the Conservatives lost nine seats, to leave them with 11 councillors.

The result was particularly impressive in Darley Dale, where the Lib Dems gained all three seats. In Ashbourne, the LibDems became the largest party with three out of the five Ashbourne seats.

On the doorstep, we promised to work for everyone in the Matlock East and Tansley Ward, regardless of party affiliation or whether they voted.

We will continue to consult, listen to individual views and keep residents informed through our regularly distributed Focus newsletters, produced at our own expense, as we have always done, for well over 40 years.

We, and our town council colleagues, will work to protect and enhance council services in Matlock, Tansley, Riber and Starkholmes and throughout the Derbyshire Dales, while continuing to challenge decisions made by the Conservative-run county council.

Councillors Steve Flitter, Joanne Linthwaite and David Hughes

Derbyshire Dales

