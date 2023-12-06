Letter: Levelling up is a failed policy and we need to move on from it
If the local authority has to find £25 million, it is just never going to get built given the present financial position.Just how does the Government expect the local authority to find this money when it has cut its budget continually for the last 12 years.If the Government was serious about ‘levelling up’ it would fund the whole scheme. It’s time we stopped using the term ‘levelling up’, it is past its sell-by date.
Richard Smithson
Chesterfield
