Letter: Let’s raise a glass to the spirit and vision of those Victorians rail pioneers

Well let’s raise a glass to those Victorians – men of vision and pioneering spirit – who built 6,000 miles of railways through all kinds of terrain with primitive mechanical equipment (HS2 take note).Would it now make sense to open much of the abandoned rail lines? By reopening them across the country, innumerable small towns without rail links would cease to be dependent on road travel only.In our region, the old Manchester to London line is crying out to be recommissioned for both passenger and freight use. The carbon footprint saving nationwide, set against road travel and road congestion, would be significant.

Michael Ridgway

Derbyshire

