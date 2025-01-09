Letter: Let's not forget that the Tories are to blame for the hard times people are facing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am writing David Fox’s recent letter in the Derbyshire Times, regarding hard time and blaming the Labour Government for this.

I would like to remind him that during the Tories’ past decade and a half in power, foodbanks have increased in this country by 1,000 per cent.

Graham Barnett

Walton

