Letter: Let's not forget that the Tories are to blame for the hard times people are facing

By Graham Barnett
Published 9th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT
I am writing David Fox’s recent letter in the Derbyshire Times, regarding hard time and blaming the Labour Government for this.

I would like to remind him that during the Tories’ past decade and a half in power, foodbanks have increased in this country by 1,000 per cent.

Graham Barnett

Walton

A letter this week blames the Tories for the tough times some people are facing.

