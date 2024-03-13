Letter: Let's make sure we’re doing all we can to prevent suicide in the local area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the local suicide prevention funding they’ve relied on having come to an end, they may be forced to significantly scale back or completely stop these life-saving services.Samaritans has estimated that renewing this funding would only cost £1.40 per person – as little as the price of a loaf of bread.Surely that’s something the Government can commit to, if it can help save lives?Speaking as an individual who lost a parent to suicide five years ago, I urge readers to take any action they can to save this local funding, so that we’re doing all we can to prevent suicide in the local area.

Tricia Black

Dronfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I urge readers to take any action they can to save this local funding, so that we’re doing all we can to prevent suicide in the local area."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you very much for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.