Letter: Let's make sure we’re doing all we can to prevent suicide in the local area
With the local suicide prevention funding they’ve relied on having come to an end, they may be forced to significantly scale back or completely stop these life-saving services.Samaritans has estimated that renewing this funding would only cost £1.40 per person – as little as the price of a loaf of bread.Surely that’s something the Government can commit to, if it can help save lives?Speaking as an individual who lost a parent to suicide five years ago, I urge readers to take any action they can to save this local funding, so that we’re doing all we can to prevent suicide in the local area.
Tricia Black
Dronfield
