However, to promote such a garden with non-native species – which provide little for our native pollinators – is not so good. As people have seen this in the paper, they may feel they should be doing the same.

Please can you advise of such and suggest that people plant native species in their gardens as this is the real way out of these times of climate crises and insect armageddon!

J Allsopp

A reader sends in advice on what is best to plant in our gardens.

Derbyshire

