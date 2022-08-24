Letter: Let's make sure that we plant native species in the area
I read about the open garden and its work for charity, which must be applauded.
However, to promote such a garden with non-native species – which provide little for our native pollinators – is not so good. As people have seen this in the paper, they may feel they should be doing the same.
Please can you advise of such and suggest that people plant native species in their gardens as this is the real way out of these times of climate crises and insect armageddon!
J Allsopp
Most Popular
-
1
Man found badly injured after attack near Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire has died
-
2
House of the Dragon: Derbyshire to star in new Game of Thrones prequel
-
3
Chesterfield man found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting next door neighbour
-
4
Thousands of cannabis plants discovered at Derbyshire property – after police attend reports of break-in
-
5
Payroll clerk splurged on Mulberry handbags after £50,000 Chesterfield firm theft
Derbyshire
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you