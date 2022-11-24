As yet, I believe our Chesterfield MP has kept very quiet regarding huge residents’ opposition to the sale of Tapton House which was announced last May.

Does Toby Perkins believe the exclusion of 19 other locally elected Liberal Democrat and Independent Councillors, prior to Tapton House being passed over to selling agents, was democratic?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does he believe it was democratic that Labour councillors, elected to represent local people, didn’t even bother with any public consultation about the future of Tapton House?

A reader wants to know what MP Toby Perkins thinks about Tapton House.

Perhaps Toby Perkins would like to explain his definition of “democracy” because it is clearly questionable in this case, as far as I’m concerned.

I most certainly hope our MP has been reading multiple residents’ letters, and noted the local petition opposing such an important part of Chesterfield’s heritage being flung out on the open market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Toby Perkins believes remaining quiet means no accountability he couldn’t be more mistaken. MPs are elected to support residents on local issues. As yet we haven’t heard a peep from Toby Perkins as to whether he supports residents keeping Tapton House in public hands. Perhaps he can comment on the process of selling the house in the first place. We are all ears.

E Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Have Your Say Residents

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.