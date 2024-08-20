Letter: Let's get our road infrastructure right first before filling it with more traffic
It potentially wouldn’t be so much of an issue if those of us wishing to commute through to Staveley had the use of this magical bypass that has yet to manifest, beyond a couple of roundabout stubs.Traffic in the area would be a fraction of how it currently gets during rush hours, and Aldi shoppers (and the poor Brimington residents caught in it) could quite happily go about their business.So might I suggest priorities should lie in getting the road infrastructure ready first before filling it with more traffic?
Heather O’Mahony
Staveley
