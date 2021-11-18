Letter: Let’s clean up our politics

If they want more money, then get a higher paying job and leave public service to others.

Of course, quite a few MPs are given a job because they are an MP. What exactly do these employers expect to get from paying an MP? Surely not preferential treatment.

Let’s clean up politics and restore confidence in our democracy.

One reader feels MPs' wages of £81,000 are more than enough to live on.

Anne Davies

By email

