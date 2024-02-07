Letter: Let's be more understanding and not look for easy targets for our ire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I have recently travelled through Baslow in two different weeks. On each occasion, the Severn Trent roadworks outside the Wheatsheaf at Nether End, Baslow, controlled by traffic lights, were causing queues of traffic attempting to get into Baslow, all the way back to the Robin Hood Inn on the A619.

I defy anyone, obliging Members of Parliament, to hold to a time schedule under these circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poor service from bus operators is not at the heart of these issues. Everyone needs to be more understanding and not look for the easy targets for their ire.

"Everyone needs to be more understanding and not look for the easy targets for their ire", says a letter writer this week.

David Blackwell

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With coronavirus having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.