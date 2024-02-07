News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Let's be more understanding and not look for easy targets for our ire

On the subject of bus services in Killamarsh, bus travellers around Killamarsh may be totally blind to distant roadworks that inevitably affect the timing of public bus services through their community.
By David Blackwell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
I have recently travelled through Baslow in two different weeks. On each occasion, the Severn Trent roadworks outside the Wheatsheaf at Nether End, Baslow, controlled by traffic lights, were causing queues of traffic attempting to get into Baslow, all the way back to the Robin Hood Inn on the A619.

I defy anyone, obliging Members of Parliament, to hold to a time schedule under these circumstances.

Poor service from bus operators is not at the heart of these issues. Everyone needs to be more understanding and not look for the easy targets for their ire.

"Everyone needs to be more understanding and not look for the easy targets for their ire", says a letter writer this week.
David Blackwell

Chesterfield

