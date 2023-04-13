First, the site has NEVER been adopted by the council as a permanent site, secondly they have NOT agreed to a lease on the site as a temporary location, and also, it does NOT have planning permission for a temporary site as stated.

The site has been assessed for more than 12 years and repeatedly been found unsuitable, and refused permission, and even had an appeal rejected by the planning inspectorate.

He also quotes figures that the council has already spent on other site assessments to no avail.

A reader replies to a letter from last week about a traveller site in the area.

Why then would they want to waste more public money doing it all over again to reach the same conclusion they have already reached?

Also, why would they pay £300,000 for a plot of wasteland that the owner only paid £3,000 for let alone rent it!

The only solution to this ongoing problem for the council is to put politics aside and use common sense, and put a site where the family actually wants to go, not where they want to put them.

It was made clear in the planning meeting of March 23 that the family in question would not occupy a site at Homesford as it does not meet their needs.

It was also made clear in that meeting that the council has its own disused depot in Ashbourne that has already been assessed and meets all necessary criteria for a site, and is also the preferred location for the family. It would also come at no cost.

Why then cannot common sense prevail and this problem be solved once and for all?

Mr S. Walton

On behalf of all Homesford residents

