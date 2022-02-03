Shockingly though, I could not believe the cost of leases, especially when you consider most retailers are struggling to exist. Small shops seemed to average between £6,000 and £8,000 a year, while larger premises more than £30,000 a year.

It's not rocket science to work out that leases are just one fixed cost for a business: there's heating, lighting, staff wages, it just goes on.

Just imagine how many sales a business would need to achieve just to cover fixed costs, let alone make any profit.

This is why Chesterfield town has so many empty shops!

Surely, in focusing on improving the look of the town centre, and encouraging many more people into town, now is the time to make shop leases much more affordable?

It's time to focus on bringing back retail into our wonderful town centre and making lease costs more realistic and affordable.

M Shaw

Hasland

