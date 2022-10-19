Clinical Commissioning groups have been replaced by 'Integrated Care Boards'. The problem with the boards is very worrying: I feel there is now no accountability to the public.

The Government appoints a chair, and the chair appoints other members. Privatisation is already in an advanced state in the NHS and the Health and Care Act 2022 will further the process.

I fear people, including those in our area, have been hoodwinked and hopefully there will be investigations to publicise these latest underhand Government moves.

A letter of concern for the future of our NHS.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

