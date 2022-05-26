Letter: Latest show from Bolsover Drama Group deserves all the plaudits

My wife and I went to their show on opening night and what a show it was.

We’ve never laughed so much for a long time.

It was very professional and once again you smashed it. Looking forward to going to future shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applause this week for the latest performance by Bolsover Drama Group.

Kev (and Diane) McLaughlin

By email

A message from the Editor:

While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.