Letter: Latest show from Bolsover Drama Group deserves all the plaudits

My wife and I went to their show on opening night and what a show it was.
We’ve never laughed so much for a long time.
It was very professional and once again you smashed it. Looking forward to going to future shows.
Kev (and Diane) McLaughlin
By email
A message from the Editor:
While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you