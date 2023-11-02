Letter: Lack of details on bus timetable changes has been so disappointing

I have just read the latest copy of the Derbyshire Times. I suppose I should not have been surprised to realise that Stagecoach has done nothing to provide you with the information on all the bus timetable changes they are making.These changes are going to have a massive impact on passengers in relation to a reduction in services and changes to bus routes.Not only has Stagecoach not provided you with information, neither has it bothered to post information inside buses, which is a normal requirement when changes are involved.There is limited information on the Stagecoach website. There is no facility to see all the stops on bus routes where they have been changed, nor is it possible to see the route.I wrote to the operations manager at the Chesterfield Depot two weeks ago to ask what support he planned to provide to passengers who will not know where to catch the buses, which will no longer run from New Beetwell Street.As I write this, the manager has not replied. I have also written to Derbyshire County Council but I doubt if they have staff to assist passengers, or indeed if it is their remit, rather than that of Stagecoach.