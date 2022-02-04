He was indeed an honest man who never tried to deny that he had extreme left-wing views, in line with many in the Labour Party at that time, and probably still today.

He would never have dreamed of crossing over to sit on the benches on the other side of the House of Commons.

I also agree that the Labour Party has produced many excellent policies, the crowning glory of which was the National Health scheme.

Sadly hardly any of them were set up to be financially sound going forward, and relied on taxation to pay for them, making them vulnerable to a future Chancellor’s priorities in distributing the country’s wealth.

Had the NHS been funded separately, that would not have happened as the money raised from contributions and investment would have been ring-fenced rather than used for other purposes.

The gradual paring down of benefits like dentists, opticians and prescriptions would not have happened.

Norman Groocock

Bakewell

