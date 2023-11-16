Letter: King's Speech showed that the Government has simply run out of ideas
For a government seeking re-election within a year, we would expect it to set out a plan for legislation that sought to solve the greatest problems the country faces.In last week’s Kings Speech, written by the government, we did not see that.Instead we saw a collection of measures designed to please its target electorate and to wrong-foot the opposition parties.
There was nothing to address the state of the NHS or the housing shortage.In its sentencing proposals, the Government ended up facing in two directions by proposing tougher sentences for more serious crimes whilst proposing to avoid prison for lesser crimes because the country lacks enough prison capacity.
It made a blatant attempt to embarrass the opposition parties by legislating for new licences for North Sea oil and gas exploration, claiming it would increase our energy security.In reality, oil and gas would be extracted by companies able to sell the products in the world fuel market wherever the price was highest.
The package of proposals looked like a barrel-scraping operation by a government that has run out of ideas.
Martin Willey
Buxton
