Letter: Keep safe this summer when using disposable barbie

We all want to enjoy the lovely weather, especially as it’s such a long winter for us all in the UK. Saying that, I am really concerned about people using disposable barbecues, because in recent years they have caused fire and devastation.
By S. Evans
Published 7th Jun 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read

I noticed recently that a disposable barbecue was used on Tapton Park as they leave scorch marks, hence the fact they can be dangerous.

Derbyshire Fire Service has advised people not to use them for obvious reasons, and I wish some people would stop acting selfishly and think of the consequences.

If you want a barbecue during the summer, have one at home, and make sure it’s safe, think of others, think of the risks, but enjoy the summer in safety.

A reader is concerned about the fire risks with disposable barbecues.
S Evans

Tapton

