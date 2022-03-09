I also feel for the ordinary Russians who find their leader is making wild threats of nuclear options to back up his invasion.

The Western countries have responded by acting together, which must have surprised Putin, as previously they just tutted as he invaded Crimea and parts of the Donbas.

What can we do? Stay calm as we remember the cost of war. Support every initiative towards de-escalating hostilities. Encourage a change of heart towards refugees, welcoming those who have lost so much.

A reader asks for a better future for all, in the wake of the Russian war.

Work towards better, fairer times.

Lyn Pardo

By email

